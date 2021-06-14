 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waupun Police Beat 0611 to 0613, 2021
0 Comments

Waupun Police Beat 0611 to 0613, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Disturbance – Friday at 12:27 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Rounsville Street for a report of a disturbance. Police made contact with a 38-year-old Waupun man and a 33-year-old Waupun woman. The disturbance was verbal and the subjects separated themselves for the night.

Disturbance – Friday at 6:07 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 400 block of West Main Street for a report of a physical disturbance. Police took a 31-year-old Waupun man into custody on a probation hold. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail. A disorderly conduct charge was also referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against the man.

Disturbance – Saturday at 6:19 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Rounsville Street for a report of a disturbance. Police made contact with a 38-year-old Waupun man and a 33-year-old Waupun woman. Police stood by while the female removed personal property from the residence.

Operating While Intoxicated – Saturday at 11:38 p.m. police responded to the 600 block of Cochrane Street for a report of a vehicle crashing into multiple parked vehicles. The suspect vehicle struck three vehicles total. An 18-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated – first offense. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.

Court Order Violation – Sunday at 10:05 p.m. police responded to the 300 block of East Main Street for a report of a 29-year-old Waupun man violating court ordered conditions of bond. Police made contact with the man and referred a bail jumping charge to the Fond du Lac County DA’s Office.

Theft – Sunday at 10:16 p.m. police responded to East Main Street at North Mill Street for a theft report of pedestrian cross walk flags. Police cited a 15-year-old Fox Lake juvenile and a 16-year-old Waupun juvenile for the theft. The flags were returned.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These are the weirdest things we've left on the Moon

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News