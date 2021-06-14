Waupun Police Beat 0611 to 0613, 2021

Disturbance – Friday at 12:27 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Rounsville Street for a report of a disturbance. Police made contact with a 38-year-old Waupun man and a 33-year-old Waupun woman. The disturbance was verbal and the subjects separated themselves for the night.

Disturbance – Friday at 6:07 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 400 block of West Main Street for a report of a physical disturbance. Police took a 31-year-old Waupun man into custody on a probation hold. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail. A disorderly conduct charge was also referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against the man.

Disturbance – Saturday at 6:19 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Rounsville Street for a report of a disturbance. Police made contact with a 38-year-old Waupun man and a 33-year-old Waupun woman. Police stood by while the female removed personal property from the residence.