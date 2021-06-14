Waupun Police Beat 0611 to 0613, 2021

Disturbance – Friday at 12:27 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Rounsville Street for a report of a disturbance. Police made contact with a 38-year-old Waupun man and a 33-year-old Waupun woman. The disturbance was verbal and the subjects separated themselves for the night.
Disturbance – Friday at 6:07 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 400 block of West Main Street for a report of a physical disturbance. Police took a 31-year-old Waupun man into custody on a probation hold. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail. A disorderly conduct charge was also referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against the man.
Disturbance – Saturday at 6:19 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Rounsville Street for a report of a disturbance. Police made contact with a 38-year-old Waupun man and a 33-year-old Waupun woman. Police stood by while the female removed personal property from the residence.
Operating While Intoxicated – Saturday at 11:38 p.m. police responded to the 600 block of Cochrane Street for a report of a vehicle crashing into multiple parked vehicles. The suspect vehicle struck three vehicles total. An 18-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated – first offense. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.
Court Order Violation – Sunday at 10:05 p.m. police responded to the 300 block of East Main Street for a report of a 29-year-old Waupun man violating court ordered conditions of bond. Police made contact with the man and referred a bail jumping charge to the Fond du Lac County DA’s Office.
Theft – Sunday at 10:16 p.m. police responded to East Main Street at North Mill Street for a theft report of pedestrian cross walk flags. Police cited a 15-year-old Fox Lake juvenile and a 16-year-old Waupun juvenile for the theft. The flags were returned.