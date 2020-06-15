Waupun Police Beat 0612 to 0614, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Underage Alcohol – Friday at 12:16 a.m., police conducted a stop in the 600 block of Park Street. Four 18-year-old Waupun women were cited for underage alcohol consumption.

Traffic Stop – Friday at 1:41 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Brandon Street at Edgewood Drive. A 22-year-old Fond du Lac man was cited for operating after revocation.

Pursuit – Friday at 10:38 p.m., police attempted to stop an ATV, but the driver fled from police.

Warrant – Saturday at 2:24 a.m., police responded to a residence in the first block of South State Street for a probation and parole warrant pickup. A 37-year-old Beaver Dam man was taken into custody. The man then advised he was suicidal and he was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation. Dodge County Crisis was contacted and the man was later transported to the Dodge County Jail.

Burglary – Saturday at 9:07 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 400 block of South Grove Street for a report that an unknown subject had broken into the victim’s garage. A window to the garage was damaged.