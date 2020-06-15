Waupun Police Beat 0612 to 0614, 2020

Underage Alcohol – Friday at 12:16 a.m., police conducted a stop in the 600 block of Park Street. Four 18-year-old Waupun women were cited for underage alcohol consumption.
Traffic Stop – Friday at 1:41 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Brandon Street at Edgewood Drive. A 22-year-old Fond du Lac man was cited for operating after revocation.
Pursuit – Friday at 10:38 p.m., police attempted to stop an ATV, but the driver fled from police.
Warrant – Saturday at 2:24 a.m., police responded to a residence in the first block of South State Street for a probation and parole warrant pickup. A 37-year-old Beaver Dam man was taken into custody. The man then advised he was suicidal and he was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation. Dodge County Crisis was contacted and the man was later transported to the Dodge County Jail.
Burglary – Saturday at 9:07 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 400 block of South Grove Street for a report that an unknown subject had broken into the victim’s garage. A window to the garage was damaged.
Intoxicated Driver – Sunday at 2:10 p.m., police received a complaint of a possibly intoxicated driver. At 2:26 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at Pluim Drive. A 55-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated – seventh offense. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Crash – Sunday at 7:28 p.m., police responded to West Brown Street at Elm Avenue for a crash involving two vehicles. A 30-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated – first offense. The woman was released to a responsible party.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.