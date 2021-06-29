Waupun Police Beat 0623 to 0628, 2021

Traffic Stop – Wednesday at 8:32 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at South Drummond Street. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody on a Milwaukee County warrant for felony manufacture/delivery of heroin and a Waukesha County failure to appear traffic warrant. Charges of possession of a schedule II narcotic, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing, and operating after revocation are being referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office. The man was also cited for operating while intoxicated, second offense and he was transported to the Dodge County Jail.

Welfare Check – Thursday at 7:40 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 100 block of South Harris Avenue for a report of a suicidal subject. Police placed a 26-year-old Waupun man into protective custody and transported him to a mental health facility.

Crash – Friday at 11:11 p.m., police responded to East Spring Street at Home Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle crash. A 38-year-old Waupun man struck a parked vehicle while operating. No injuries were reported.

Traffic Stop – Sunday at 8:44 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on North West Street at West Main Street. A 26-year-old Markesan man was cited for operating while suspended.

Harassment – Monday at 12:06 p.m., police responded to a business in the 100 block of East Main Street for a report of a 25-year-old Waupun man harassing and following a 28-year-old Beaver Dam man. The Waupun man was warned for his behavior.

