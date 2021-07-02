Waupun Police Beat 0629 to 0701, 2021

Crash – Tuesday at 10:46 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Oriole Street for a report of a vehicle crashing into a parked vehicle. A 25-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated. The woman was later released to a responsible party. A 22-year-old Beaver Dam man was cited for possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Theft – Wednesday at 5:10 a.m., police began taking complaints from multiple locations on Doty Street, Carrington Street and Reid’s Drive that someone had entered the victims' unlocked vehicles overnight. It was also reported that a vehicle was stolen from the 100 block of Carrington Street and another from the first hundred block of Reid’s Drive. The vehicle that was stolen from Carrington Street was later located in the city of Milwaukee.

Lewd Act – Wednesday at 2:35 p.m., police responded to the first hundred block of Pluim Drive for a report of a man exposing himself. Charges of fourth degree sexual assault and lewd and lascivious act are being referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office against a 71-year-old Waupun man.