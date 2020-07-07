Waupun Police Beat 0702 to 0706, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Check Welfare – Thursday at 2:34 p.m., police responded to Waupun Memorial Hospital for a welfare check of a suicidal 20-year-old Verona man. The man was voluntarily committed to a mental health facility.

Operating While Intoxicated – Friday at 5:52 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in first block of Beaver Dam Street. A 67-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated third offense. The man was released to a responsible party.

Underage Alcohol – Friday at 11:04 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 300 block of South Division Street for a report of a juvenile alcohol party. Numerous juveniles were cited for underage alcohol consumption.

Operating While Intoxicated – Saturday at 3:38 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Lincoln Street at Beaver Dam Street. A 31-year-old Beaver Dam man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated third offense, operating after revocation, and failure to install ignition interlock device. The man was released to a responsible party.