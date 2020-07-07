Waupun Police Beat 0702 to 0706, 2020

Check Welfare – Thursday at 2:34 p.m., police responded to Waupun Memorial Hospital for a welfare check of a suicidal 20-year-old Verona man. The man was voluntarily committed to a mental health facility.
Operating While Intoxicated – Friday at 5:52 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in first block of Beaver Dam Street. A 67-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated third offense. The man was released to a responsible party.
Underage Alcohol – Friday at 11:04 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 300 block of South Division Street for a report of a juvenile alcohol party. Numerous juveniles were cited for underage alcohol consumption.
Operating While Intoxicated – Saturday at 3:38 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Lincoln Street at Beaver Dam Street. A 31-year-old Beaver Dam man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated third offense, operating after revocation, and failure to install ignition interlock device. The man was released to a responsible party.
Drugs – Sunday at 2:08 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at County Park Road. A 33-year-old year old Fond du Lac man was taken into custody on a probation and parole hold and was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail. Charges of possession of schedule two narcotics, possession of prescription medication without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating after revocation are being referred to the Fond du Lac County DA’s Office against the man.
Traffic Stop – Sunday at 6:03 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Fox Lake Road at West Jefferson Street. A 33-year-old Beaver Dam man was cited for operating after suspension.
Juvenile – Monday at 12:30 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 300 block of West Main Street for an intoxicated and violent juvenile. The juvenile also made suicidal comments and a safety plan was put in place by County Crisis.
