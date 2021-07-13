Waupun Police Beat 0703 to 0709, 2021

Operating while intoxicated – Saturday at 12:39 p.m., police responded to a business in the first hundred block for a report of marijuana odor coming from an adjacent residence. Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the suspect residence. A 40-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated. When attempting to release the woman to a responsible party, police learned that the man who attempted to take responsibility had a failure to appear warrant for his arrest through Dodge County. Police took the 23-year-old Waupun man into custody and turned him over to a sheriff’s deputy. The woman was ultimately released to another party.
Drugs – Monday at 12:15 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on North Mill Street at East Main Street. A 40-year-old Waupun woman was cited for possession of controlled substances.
Crash – Tuesday at 3:11 p.m., police responded to West Franklin Street at North Division Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and a 60-year-old Brandon man was cited for inattentive driving.
Emergency Detention – Thursday at 5:20 p.m., police and EMS responded to a residence in the 100 block of South Harris Avenue for a report of a suicidal subject. A 26-year-old Waupun man was transported to a local hospital and was later placed into protective custody. The man was transported to a mental health facility.