Waupun Police Beat 0711 to 0713, 2020
0 comments

Waupun Police Beat 0711 to 0713, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Operating While Intoxicated — Saturday at 2:55 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Commercial Street at Taylor Street. A 22-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated - first offense. The man was released to a responsible party.

Traffic Stop — Saturday at 3:37 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Fox Lake Road at South West Street. A 42-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after suspension.

Traffic Stop — Sunday at 1:56 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on South Grover Street at Eeast Jefferson Street. A 36-year-old Fond du Lac man was cited for operating after revocation and illegal riding with passenger on a moped.

Operating While Intoxicated — Sunday at 2:57 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on South Drummond Street at Olmstead Street. A 22-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated - first offense. The woman was released to a responsible party.

Warrant — Sunday at 9:43 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Main Street for a warrant pick up. A 17-year-old Waupun juvenile was taken into custody on an Ozaukee County disorderly conduct warrant. The juvenile was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Theft — Sunday at 3:15 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Bly Street for a theft of keys report. The complaint is under investigation.

Welfare Check — Sunday at 7:06 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Bly Street for a welfare check of a 25-year-old Waupun woman. The woman was transported to the Waupun Memorial Hospital and was voluntarily committed at a facility for substance abuse issues.

Drugs — Monday at 1:12 a.m., police stopped a woman in the 300 block of N. Mill Street. Charges of possession of schedule 2 narcotics, resisting an officer and bail jumping are being referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office against a 28-year-old Waupun woman. The woman was transported to the Fond du lac County Jail and held on a probation and parole detainer.

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News