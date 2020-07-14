Waupun Police Beat 0711 to 0713, 2020

Operating While Intoxicated — Saturday at 2:55 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Commercial Street at Taylor Street. A 22-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated - first offense. The man was released to a responsible party.
Traffic Stop — Saturday at 3:37 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Fox Lake Road at South West Street. A 42-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after suspension.
Traffic Stop — Sunday at 1:56 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on South Grover Street at Eeast Jefferson Street. A 36-year-old Fond du Lac man was cited for operating after revocation and illegal riding with passenger on a moped.
Operating While Intoxicated — Sunday at 2:57 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on South Drummond Street at Olmstead Street. A 22-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated - first offense. The woman was released to a responsible party.
Warrant — Sunday at 9:43 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Main Street for a warrant pick up. A 17-year-old Waupun juvenile was taken into custody on an Ozaukee County disorderly conduct warrant. The juvenile was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Theft — Sunday at 3:15 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Bly Street for a theft of keys report. The complaint is under investigation.
Welfare Check — Sunday at 7:06 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Bly Street for a welfare check of a 25-year-old Waupun woman. The woman was transported to the Waupun Memorial Hospital and was voluntarily committed at a facility for substance abuse issues.
Drugs — Monday at 1:12 a.m., police stopped a woman in the 300 block of N. Mill Street. Charges of possession of schedule 2 narcotics, resisting an officer and bail jumping are being referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office against a 28-year-old Waupun woman. The woman was transported to the Fond du lac County Jail and held on a probation and parole detainer.
