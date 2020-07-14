Waupun Police Beat 0711 to 0713, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Operating While Intoxicated — Saturday at 2:55 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Commercial Street at Taylor Street. A 22-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated - first offense. The man was released to a responsible party.

Traffic Stop — Saturday at 3:37 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Fox Lake Road at South West Street. A 42-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after suspension.

Traffic Stop — Sunday at 1:56 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on South Grover Street at Eeast Jefferson Street. A 36-year-old Fond du Lac man was cited for operating after revocation and illegal riding with passenger on a moped.

Operating While Intoxicated — Sunday at 2:57 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on South Drummond Street at Olmstead Street. A 22-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated - first offense. The woman was released to a responsible party.