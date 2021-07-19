Waupun Police Beat 0713 to 0717, 2021

Disturbance – Tuesday at 6:58 p.m. police responded to the 800 block of East Lincoln Street for a report of a missing person. Police made contact with a 16-year-old Mayville juvenile and a 39-year-old Mayville woman. The juvenile was removed from the missing person status. Charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing are being referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against the woman.

Ambulance – Wednesday at 10:57 a.m. police and EMS responded to the 600 block of Park Street for a report of a man with a severe injury to his arm caused from falling on a knife. A 35-year-old Waupun man was treated by EMS and transported to a local hospital. The man advised police the injury was accidental.

Check Welfare – Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. police responded to the 600 block of West Brown Street for a report of a suicidal subject. Police made contact with a 41-year-old Waupun man and a safety plan was put in place by county crisis.

OWI – Friday at 12:58 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on South Watertown Street at Industrial Avenue. A 53-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated. The woman was released to a responsible party.