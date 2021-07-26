Waupun Police Beat 0719 to 0721, 2021

Harassment – Monday at 9:22 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Rounsville Street for a report of harassment. Police made contact with a 33-year-old Waupun woman who advised a 38-year-old Waupun man was sending her pornographic text messages. As requested, police made contact with the man and advised him to cease the inappropriate contact with the woman.

Disturbance – Tuesday at 1:15 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 400 block of Carrington Street for a report of a physical domestic disturbance. Police placed into custody a 37-year-old Waupun man for disorderly conduct. The man also had a warrant for his arrest through probation and parole. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.

Crash – Tuesday at 6:48 p.m., police responded to a the 900 block of Kelly Avenue for a report of a three-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and a crash report was completed.

Crash – Wednesday at 3:03 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Kelly Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and a crash report was completed.

Crash – Wednesday at 4:16 p.m., police responded to East Main Street at Gateway Drive for a report of a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and a crash report was completed.

