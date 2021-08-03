Waupun Police Beat 0729 to 0802, 2021

Welfare Check – Thursday at 7:27 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of West Brown Street for a report of a suicidal subject. Police made contact with a 26-year-old Waupun man and a safety plan was put in place by county crisis.

Crash – Thursday at 9:17 p.m., police responded to Highway 151 at Highway 49 for a report of a vehicle versus animal crash. A crash report was completed and no injuries were reported.

Theft – Friday at 11:38 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Brandon Street for a report of a stolen handgun. The complaint is under investigation.

Intoxicated Subject – Friday at 1:42 a.m., police and EMS responded to East Jefferson Street at Carrington Street for a report of a person who fell off a bike. Police made contact with an intoxicated 38-year-old Waupun man. The man advised he wasn’t injured and just needed to take a nap. The man was transported home.

Welfare Check – Friday at 6:36 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 100 block of South Harris Avenue for a report of a suicidal subject. Police made contact with a 26-year-old Waupun man and the man was placed on a voluntary committal.

Found Property – Monday at 8:23 p.m., police responded to a business in the 900 block of East Main Street for a report someone had found a plastic bag of marijuana. Police collected the illegal substance which tested positive for THC.

