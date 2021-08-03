 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waupun Police Beat 0729 to 0802, 2021
0 Comments

Waupun Police Beat 0729 to 0802, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Welfare Check – Thursday at 7:27 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of West Brown Street for a report of a suicidal subject. Police made contact with a 26-year-old Waupun man and a safety plan was put in place by county crisis.

Crash – Thursday at 9:17 p.m., police responded to Highway 151 at Highway 49 for a report of a vehicle versus animal crash. A crash report was completed and no injuries were reported.

Theft – Friday at 11:38 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Brandon Street for a report of a stolen handgun. The complaint is under investigation.

Intoxicated Subject – Friday at 1:42 a.m., police and EMS responded to East Jefferson Street at Carrington Street for a report of a person who fell off a bike. Police made contact with an intoxicated 38-year-old Waupun man. The man advised he wasn’t injured and just needed to take a nap. The man was transported home.

Welfare Check – Friday at 6:36 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 100 block of South Harris Avenue for a report of a suicidal subject. Police made contact with a 26-year-old Waupun man and the man was placed on a voluntary committal.

Found Property – Monday at 8:23 p.m., police responded to a business in the 900 block of East Main Street for a report someone had found a plastic bag of marijuana. Police collected the illegal substance which tested positive for THC.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant over NY Attorney General's report

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News