Waupun Police Beat 0731 to 0802, 2020
Drugs – Friday at 12:03 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at South Grove Street. A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was cited for possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was cited for carrying open intoxicants.

Damage to Property – Saturday at 9:40 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Pleasant Avenue for a damage to property complaint.

Traffic Stop – Saturday at 4:56 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Jefferson Street at Beaver Dam Street. A 30-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating without a valid driver's license.

Pursuit – Sunday at 11:57 a.m., police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on West Main Street at Bly Street for a speeding violation. The driver fled from police, but was located parked in a near by neighborhood. A 20-year-old Green Bay man was taken into custody for eluding police and was transported to the Dodge County Jail. The man was also cited for speeding.

