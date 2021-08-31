Waupun Police Beat 08-27 to 08-30, 2021

Disturbance – Friday at 4:10 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 900 block of East Main Street for a report of a disturbance between a 38-year-old Waupun man and a 27-year-old Waupun woman. No injuries were observed and the subjects were separated for the night.

Suspicious Person – Friday at 9:42 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Brown Street for a report of a male subject prowling on the property of the complainant. A 50-year-old Fox Lake man was cited for Prowling.

Traffic Stop – Saturday at 12:43 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on South Madison Street at East Jefferson Street. A 31-year-old Milwaukee woman was cited for travelling 51 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Crash – Monday at 12:12 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Carrington Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and a crash report was completed.

Warrant – Monday at 6:13 p.m., police responded to the police department lobby for a warrant pick-up. A 38-year-old Waupun woman turned herself in on a failure to appear warrant through Fond du Lac County. The woman was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

