Waupun Police Beat 0806 to 0809, 2020

Traffic Stop – Thursday at 5:59 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at North Harris Avenue. A 36-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after revocation.
Traffic Stop – Thursday at 6:40 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Wilcox Street at Young Street. A 42-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after suspension.
Traffic Stop – Thursday at 7:34 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 151 at Highway 49. A 20-year-old Green Bay man was cited for operating after suspension and operating with suspended registration.
Traffic Stop – Thursday at 9:21 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Young Street at East Jefferson Street. A 57-year-old Illinois man was cited for operating with suspended registration and operating without insurance.
Traffic Stop – Saturday at 5:19 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of East Main Street. A 28-year-old Fond du Lac man was cited for operating after suspension.
Traffic Stop – Saturday at 5:53 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of East Main Street. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was cited for operating after suspension.
Traffic Stop – Saturday at 10:02 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Lincoln Street at Shaler Drive. A 26-year-old Markesan man was cited for operating after suspension.
Disturbance – Sunday at 9:59 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 300 block of South Grove Street for a report of a verbal argument disturbance between a 29-year-old Waupun man and a 29-year-old Waupun woman. The woman left for the night and the man went to bed.
