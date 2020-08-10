Waupun Police Beat 0806 to 0809, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Traffic Stop – Thursday at 5:59 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at North Harris Avenue. A 36-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after revocation.

Traffic Stop – Thursday at 6:40 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Wilcox Street at Young Street. A 42-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after suspension.

Traffic Stop – Thursday at 7:34 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 151 at Highway 49. A 20-year-old Green Bay man was cited for operating after suspension and operating with suspended registration.

Traffic Stop – Thursday at 9:21 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Young Street at East Jefferson Street. A 57-year-old Illinois man was cited for operating with suspended registration and operating without insurance.

Traffic Stop – Saturday at 5:19 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of East Main Street. A 28-year-old Fond du Lac man was cited for operating after suspension.

Traffic Stop – Saturday at 5:53 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of East Main Street. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was cited for operating after suspension.