Waupun Police Beat 0806 to 0811, 2021

Medical – On Friday, Aug. 6, at 5:07 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 200 block of North Forest Street for a report of an overdose. Police administered Naloxone to a 28-year-old Juneau woman. The woman refused any other medical treatment.

Traffic Stop – On Friday, Aug. 6, at 2:19 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of West Main Street. A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was cited for operating after suspension.

Disturbance – On Saturday, Aug. 7, at 11:41 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 900 block of Fraser Lane for a report of a disturbance. Police took a 45-year-old Waupun man into custody and later transported him to a detox facility. A disorderly conduct charge was referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against the man.

Missing Juvenile – On Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 9:02 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 900 block of South Madison Street in an attempt to locate a 16-year-old Juvenile from Cary, Illinois. Police located the juvenile at a separate residence in the 900 block of South Madison Street. The juvenile was transported back to Illinois by the Cary, IL, Police Department.