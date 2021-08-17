Waupun Police Beat 0806 to 0811, 2021

Medical – On Friday, Aug. 6, at 5:07 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 200 block of North Forest Street for a report of an overdose. Police administered Naloxone to a 28-year-old Juneau woman. The woman refused any other medical treatment.
Traffic Stop – On Friday, Aug. 6, at 2:19 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of West Main Street. A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was cited for operating after suspension.
Disturbance – On Saturday, Aug. 7, at 11:41 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 900 block of Fraser Lane for a report of a disturbance. Police took a 45-year-old Waupun man into custody and later transported him to a detox facility. A disorderly conduct charge was referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against the man.
Missing Juvenile – On Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 9:02 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 900 block of South Madison Street in an attempt to locate a 16-year-old Juvenile from Cary, Illinois. Police located the juvenile at a separate residence in the 900 block of South Madison Street. The juvenile was transported back to Illinois by the Cary, IL, Police Department.
Check Welfare – On Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 9:06 a.m. police responded to the 600 block of South Madison Street for a report of a woman standing in the middle of the roadway looking confused. Police returned the 28-year-old woman to a local group home.
Medical – On Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 2:05 p.m. police and EMS responded to a business in the 1000 block of East Main Street for a report of nonresponsive female in a bathroom. EMS provided medical care to the 33-year-old Waupun woman. Possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping charges are being referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against the woman.
Disturbance – On Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 11:58 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Beaver Dam Street for a report of a subject attempting to harm himself. Upon investigating police learned of a disturbance between a 26-year-old Waupun man and his 23-year-old wife. The man was taken into custody for battery, strangulation and suffocation, threats to injure, and two counts of possession of a narcotic drug without a prescription. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.