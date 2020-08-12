Waupun Police Beat 0810 to 0811, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Warrant – Monday at 4:15 a.m. police responded to the 700 block of Park Street for a report of a suspicious person. Police made contact with a 34-year-old Fond du Lac man and took him into custody on a probation and parole warrant. The man was later transported to a mental health facility after making suicidal comments.

Welfare Check – Monday at 6:26 a.m. police responded to a report via telephone that a 39-year-old Missouri man was in the city of Waupun and was said to be suicidal. The man was located in Oshkosh and was determined to not not be suicidal.

Welfare Check – Monday at 8:45 a.m. police responded to a parking lot in the 100 block of South Forest Street for a report of a man acting erratic in his vehicle. Police made contact with a 34-year-old Waupun man who advised he was using the free WiFi, but was also having a bad day. The man left the parking lot after his welfare was checked upon.

Operating While Intoxicated – Tuesday at 6:38 a.m. police responded to a reckless driving complaint on North Watertown Street at East Franklin Street. Police conducted a traffic stop on Fond du Lac Street at East Main Street. A 26-year-old Fond du Lac man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated and two counts of bail jumping. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

