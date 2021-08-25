Waupun Police Beat 0817 to 0824, 2021

OWI – Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 3:33 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Beaver Dam Street after receiving a reckless driving complaint. A 29-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated – third offense. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail. The man was also cited for operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

Check Welfare – Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 3:02 p.m. police responded to the 600 block of West Brown Street for a report of a suicidal subject. A 35-year-old Burnett man was placed into protective custody and transported to a mental health facility.

Disturbance – Thursday, Aug. 19, at 2:09 a.m. police responded to a business in the 400 block of East Main Street for a report of a physical disturbance. The suspect, a 36-year-old Waupun woman, had left the scene prior to police arrival. Police later located the woman in the 400 block of East Main Street and placed her into custody for disorderly conduct. The woman was transported to the Dodge County Jail.