Waupun Police Beat 0817 to 0824, 2021

OWI – Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 3:33 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of Beaver Dam Street after receiving a reckless driving complaint. A 29-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated – third offense. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail. The man was also cited for operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
Check Welfare – Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 3:02 p.m. police responded to the 600 block of West Brown Street for a report of a suicidal subject. A 35-year-old Burnett man was placed into protective custody and transported to a mental health facility.
Disturbance – Thursday, Aug. 19, at 2:09 a.m. police responded to a business in the 400 block of East Main Street for a report of a physical disturbance. The suspect, a 36-year-old Waupun woman, had left the scene prior to police arrival. Police later located the woman in the 400 block of East Main Street and placed her into custody for disorderly conduct. The woman was transported to the Dodge County Jail.
Court Order Violation – Thursday, Aug. 19, at 3:02 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 500 block of North Madison Street for a report of a 29-year-old Waupun woman violating a court order. The woman had left the scene prior to police arrival. A bail jumping charge was referred to the Fond du Lac County DA’s Office against the woman.
Check Welfare – Thursday, Aug. 19, at 7:14 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 100 block of South Harris Avenue for a report of a suicidal subject. Police made contact with a 26-year-old Waupun man and a safety plan was put in place by Dodge County Crisis.
Disturbance – Friday, Sept. 20, at 12:03 a.m. police responded to North State Street at West Franklin Street for a report of a disturbance between a 19-year-old Waupun woman and a 21-year-old Waupun man. The woman was cited for disorderly conduct and littering.
Crash – Friday, Sept. 20, at 7:49 a.m. police responded to West Main Street at North West Street for a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and a 26-year-old Waupun man was cited for inattentive driving.
Crash – Friday, Sept. 20, at 11:35 a.m. police responded to East Lincoln Street at Beverly Court for a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and a 77-year-old Waupun man was cited for unsafe backing.
Traffic Stop – Monday at 7:25 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at Zimmerman Avenue. A 47-year-old West Allis man was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license, speeding, and operating without insurance.
Warrant – Monday, Aug. 23, at 5:42 p.m. police conducted a subject stop in the 300 block of Carrington Street. A 20-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody on a failure to appear warrant through Fond du Lac County. The man posted bond and was released.
Court Order Violation – Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 11:16 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Beaver Dam Street for a report of a court order violation. Two felony bail jumping charges are being referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against a 26-year-old Waupun man.
Traffic Stop – Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 5:23 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Howard Street at Taylor Street. Police took a 30-year-old Beaver Dam woman into custody on a failure to appear cocaine possession warrant and a failure to appear bail jumping warrant through Fond du Lac County. Two charges of felony bail jumping and a charge of possession of cocaine paraphernalia are being referred to the Fond du Lac County DA’s Office against the woman. The woman was also cited for operating after revocation and carrying open intoxicants. The woman was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.