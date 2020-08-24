Waupun Police Beat 0819 to 0823, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Warrant – Wednesday at 12:29 p.m. police conducted a subject stop in the 300 block of East Main Street. A 28-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody on a probation warrant and was transported to the Dodge County Jail.

Disturbance – Friday at 6:39 p.m. police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of West Jefferson Street. The suspect, a 25-year-old Waupun man left the scene prior to police arrival. Charges of disorderly conduct, battery, and strangulation are being referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against the man. The man also has a probation warrant for his arrest.

Traffic Stop – Saturday at 2:37 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on West Lincoln Street at Rens Way. A 25-year-old Deforest man was cited for operating after revocation.

Disturbance – Sunday at 12:39 a.m. police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Main Street. A 38-year-old Waupun man was cited for disorderly conduct.

Traffic Stop – Sunday at 2:03 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the first hundred block of South State Street. A 27-year-old Fond du Lac man was cited for operating after suspension. A 32-year-old Minnesota woman was cited for possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.