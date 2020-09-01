Waupun Police Beat 0827 to 0831, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Warrant – Thursday at 10:38 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of West Main Street for a warrant pickup. A 20-year-old Juneau man was taken into custody on a Fond du Lac County contempt of court warrant. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Crash – Friday at 10:18 a.m., police responded to the 400 block of Fond du Lac Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash. A 31-year-old Waupun woman was cited for unsafe backing.

Disturbance – Saturday at 8:10 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 900 block of West Brown Street for a report of a disturbance. A 31-year-old Waupun man and a 25-year-old Waupun woman were having a verbal argument No citations were issued.

Traffic Stop – Sunday at 7:39 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Jackson Street at North Drummond Street. A 38-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after suspension.

Theft – Monday at 6:10 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of West Brown Street for a purse theft complaint. Police learned a vehicle window was damaged and a purse was taken from the vehicle.

Traffic Stop – Monday at 2:43 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at North Watertown Street. A 32-year-old Montello man was cited for operating after suspension.

