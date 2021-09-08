Waupun Police Beat 09-01 to 09-06, 2021

Crash—Wednesday at 3:13 p.m. police responded to Hillyer Street at West Brown Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and a 52-year-old Waupun man was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Disturbance – Thursday at 6:24 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 400 block of East Franklin Street for a report of a physical disturbance. The suspect, a 37-year-old Waupun woman, had left the scene prior to law enforcement arriving. She was taken into custody on a probation and parole warrant on Friday at the same residence. The woman was transported to the Dodge County Jail. Charges of disorderly conduct and strangulation/ suffocation were referred to the Fond du Lac County DA’s Office against the woman.
Traffic Stop – Friday at 1:10 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the first hundred block of Fox Lake Road. A 43-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after revocation – second offense.
Operating While Intoxicated – Friday at 6:38 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Shaler Drive. A 33-year-old Hartford man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated – second offense. The man was cited for operating after revocation and suspended registration. Two charges of bail jumping are being referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against the man. The man was released to a responsible party.
Check Welfare – Friday at 10:39 p.m. police responded to a group home facility in the 600 block of South Madison Street for a report of a suicidal subject. A 20-year-old female resident was placed into protective custody. The woman was transported to a mental health facility.
Fireworks – Saturday at 3:11 a.m. police responded to the 300 block of Brandon Street for multiple reports of gunshots or fireworks being heard. A 36-year-old Waupun man was cited for a fireworks violation. The investigation showed no evidence of gunshots.
Traffic Stop – Sunday at 1:40 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at Fond du Lac Street. A 26-year-old Milwaukee woman was cited for operating after suspension and speeding 54 mph in a 25 mph zone.
Drugs—Monday at 10:29 p.m. police and EMS responded to a residence in the 400 block of Carrington Street for a report of a female subject who overdosed. Police administered Naloxone to a 46-year-old Portage woman and the woman was also treated by EMS and released. A 38-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody on a probation hold. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail. Charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony cocaine possession, heroin possession, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, illegally obtaining a prescription drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia are also being referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against the man.