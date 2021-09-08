Waupun Police Beat 09-01 to 09-06, 2021

Crash—Wednesday at 3:13 p.m. police responded to Hillyer Street at West Brown Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and a 52-year-old Waupun man was cited for failure to yield right of way.

Disturbance – Thursday at 6:24 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 400 block of East Franklin Street for a report of a physical disturbance. The suspect, a 37-year-old Waupun woman, had left the scene prior to law enforcement arriving. She was taken into custody on a probation and parole warrant on Friday at the same residence. The woman was transported to the Dodge County Jail. Charges of disorderly conduct and strangulation/ suffocation were referred to the Fond du Lac County DA’s Office against the woman.

Traffic Stop – Friday at 1:10 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the first hundred block of Fox Lake Road. A 43-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after revocation – second offense.