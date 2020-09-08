Waupun Police Beat 0904 to 0907, 2020

Traffic Stop – Friday at 1:16 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at South Watertown Street. A 39-year-old Beaver Dam man was cited for operating after revocation.
Operating While Intoxicated – Saturday at 3:19 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at North Division Street. A 49-year-old Fox Lake man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated – sixth offense. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Disturbance – Saturday at 9:22 p.m. police responded to the 300 block of Fond du Lac Street for a report of a domestic disturbance occurring in a vehicle. The suspect, an 18-year-old Waupun woman, left the scene prior to police arrival. The woman was later located and transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail and held on battery and disorderly conduct charges.
Theft – Monday at 7:41 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 900 block of Rock Avenue for a theft report of political signs. The signs were located nearby and were returned to the owner.
Welfare Check – Monday at 3:58 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Rock Avenue for a report of a suicidal subject. Police made contact with a 37-year-old Waupun man and a safety plan was put in place by county crisis.
Disturbance – Monday at 7:05 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Rounsville Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. The suspect, a 21-year-old Waupun man, left the scene prior to police arrival. The man later met with police and was taken into custody for disorderly conduct. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
