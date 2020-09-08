Waupun Police Beat 0904 to 0907, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Traffic Stop – Friday at 1:16 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at South Watertown Street. A 39-year-old Beaver Dam man was cited for operating after revocation.

Operating While Intoxicated – Saturday at 3:19 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at North Division Street. A 49-year-old Fox Lake man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated – sixth offense. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Disturbance – Saturday at 9:22 p.m. police responded to the 300 block of Fond du Lac Street for a report of a domestic disturbance occurring in a vehicle. The suspect, an 18-year-old Waupun woman, left the scene prior to police arrival. The woman was later located and transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail and held on battery and disorderly conduct charges.

Theft – Monday at 7:41 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 900 block of Rock Avenue for a theft report of political signs. The signs were located nearby and were returned to the owner.