Waupun Police Beat 0909 to 0912, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Disturbance – Wednesday at 4:38 p.m. police responded to a residence in the first hundred block of North State Street for a report of a physical disturbance. A 50-year-old Fond du Lac woman, a 25-year-old Deforest man, and an 18 year old Lowell woman were all cited for disorderly conduct.

Traffic Stop – Thursday at 1:19 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Bly Street at West Brown Street. A 50-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after suspension.

Traffic Stop – Friday at 4:17 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at South Watertown Street. The operator, an 82-year-old Jefferson man, appeared lost and confused. Police located family members in the Janesville area and the man was safely reunited with his family.

Traffic Stop – Friday at 8:47 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Kelly Avenue. A 19-year-old Fox Lake man was cited for operating after revocation.

Disturbance – Saturday at 4:48 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 600 block of Buwalda Drive for a report of a verbal argument. A 26-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody on a Probation and Parole warrant. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.