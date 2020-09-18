Waupun Police Beat, 0914 to 0917, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Traffic stop — Monday at 4:17 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on E. Franklin St. at Fond du Lac St. A 39-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after revocation.

Theft — Wednesday at 5:47 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 400 block of E. Franklin St. The complainant advised while she was moving, a box of miscellaneous items were taken. The complaint is under investigation.

Traffic stop — Thursday at 5:12 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on W. Main St. at Hillyer St. A 32-year-old Waupun woman was cited for operating after suspension.

Missing adult — Thursday at 1:46 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of W. Main St. for a report of a missing adult who was also described as being mentally unstable. Police searched the area and the 53-year-old Illinois woman was located in the 600 block of W. Brown St. A Dodge County deputy assisted with the search. The woman was reunited with her father.

Warrant — Thursday at 10 p.m., police responded to a business in the 1000 block of E. Main St. for a report of an audible alarm. Police made contact with a delivery truck driver, a 48-year-old Oak Creek man, who had a warrant for his arrest through Cudahy Police Department. The man signed a signature bond and was released.