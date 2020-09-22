 Skip to main content
Waupun Police Beat 0918 to 0921, 2020
Traffic Stop – Friday at 6:55 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Gateway Drive. A 29-year-old Waupun woman was cited for operating after suspension.

Drugs – Saturday at 1:22 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Fox Lake Road at South West Street. A 39-year-old Michigan woman was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license, possession of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burglary – Saturday at 7:30 a.m. police responded to a business in the 200 block of Gateway Drive for a report of a burglary.

Disorderly Conduct – Saturday at 4:26 p.m. police responded to a residential living facility in the 600 block of South Madison Street for a report of an out-of-control resident. Police made contact with 20-year-old Watertown woman who is placed at the facility. The woman was able to be calmed and the situation was resolved.

911 Check – Sunday at 3:04 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 100 block of South Madison Street for a report of a 911 hang-up call. Police made contact with a 57-year-old Waupun man who advised there was a verbal argument between a 41-year-old Waupun woman and himself. The man advised the woman left with his vehicle and he wanted it back, but did not want to press charges against the woman. The vehicle was located in Portage.

