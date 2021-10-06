Waupun Police Beat 0921 to 0930, 2021

Check Welfare – Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 5:47 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 100 block of South Harris Avenue for a report of a suicidal subject. Police placed a 26-year-old Waupun man into protective custody. The man was transported to a mental health facility.

Warrant – Thursday, Sept. 23, at 9 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Rock Avenue for a warrant pickup attempt. A 30-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody for a probation and parole warrant and a failure to appear warrant through Dodge County. The woman was transported to the Dodge County Jail.

Traffic Stop – Saturday, Sept. 25, at 6:25 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Main Street. A 31-year-old Fond du Lac man was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license.

Traffic Stop – Monday, Sept. 27, at 5:54 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at Elm Avenue. Charges of operating after revocation, operating without an ignition interlock device and bail jumping are being referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against a 31-year-old Waupun woman.