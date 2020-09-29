Waupun Police Beat 0924 to 0927, 2020

Ambulance – Thursday at 9:05 a.m. police responded to the 100 block of North Madison Street for a report of an out-of-control, delusional subject who may be on illegal drugs. A 28-year-old Waupun man was said to have punched through a glass window at a residence in the 100 block of North Madison Street. The man was talking unintelligibly and was injured by the damaged window. The man then left the residence and walked into a business in the 100 block of North Madison Street. The man was yelling unintelligibly and bleeding heavily from his arm. The owner of the business called 911 and upon doing so the man left the business and was seen running toward Veteran’s Memorial Field. A bystander saw the man climbing up the bleachers and falling over the top. Police and EMS arrived on the scene and the man was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital to treat his injuries. No other subjects were injured during the incident.