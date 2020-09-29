Waupun Police Beat 0924 to 0927, 2020

Ambulance – Thursday at 9:05 a.m. police responded to the 100 block of North Madison Street for a report of an out-of-control, delusional subject who may be on illegal drugs. A 28-year-old Waupun man was said to have punched through a glass window at a residence in the 100 block of North Madison Street. The man was talking unintelligibly and was injured by the damaged window. The man then left the residence and walked into a business in the 100 block of North Madison Street. The man was yelling unintelligibly and bleeding heavily from his arm. The owner of the business called 911 and upon doing so the man left the business and was seen running toward Veteran’s Memorial Field. A bystander saw the man climbing up the bleachers and falling over the top. Police and EMS arrived on the scene and the man was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital to treat his injuries. No other subjects were injured during the incident.
Traffic Stop – Saturday at 10:03 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Jefferson Street at Young Street. A 27-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after revocation.
Drugs – Sunday at 8:11 a.m. police responded to a business in the 900 block of East Main Street for a report of found property. Police took possession of a backpack with numerous belongings inside. Inside the backpack was a container with a substance testing positive for methamphetamine.
Disturbance – Sunday at 9:22 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 600 block of Park Street for a report of a disturbance. A 35-year-old Fond du Lac man was taken into custody on a probation hold. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
