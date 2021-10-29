Waupun Police Beat 10-22 to 10-27, 2021

Crash – Friday at 7:53 a.m. police responded to North State Street at West Main Street for a report of a 66-year-old Waupun woman striking a parked vehicle. The woman’s car was towed due to the damage and no injuries were reported.
Damage to Property – Saturday at 8:33 a.m. police responded to the 400 block of East Main Street for a report of damage to a vehicle. The vehicle owner advised he already contacted the suspect, a 23-year-old Waupun man who advised he would pay for the damages.
Traffic Stop – Saturday at 1:50 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at Moore Street. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was cited for operating after suspension.
Traffic Stop – Monday at 6:28 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at North Madison Street. A 49-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license.
Crash – Wednesday at 3:12 p.m. police responded to South Grove Street at East Jefferson Street for a report of a three-vehicle crash. A 17-year-old Waupun juvenile was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign. A 66-year-old Waupun man was transported to a local hospital for possible injuries. Two vehicles were towed from the scene.
Court Violation – Wednesday at 5:02 p.m. police responded to the 1700 block of Shaler Drive for a report of a court order no contact violation. A 51-year-old Waupun woman advised that a 52-year-old Waupun man contacted her, which is in violation of the court order. A court order violation charge was referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against the man.
Drugs – Wednesday at 10:57 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Bly Street for a report of a 34-year-old Beaver Dam man possibly using illegal substances. The man was staying at a residence with a 39-year-old Waupun man and the Waupun man wished the man to leave due to possible drug activity. No illegal substances were located but the Beaver Dam man appeared impaired. The Beaver Dam man located another residence to stay at.