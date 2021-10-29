Waupun Police Beat 10-22 to 10-27, 2021

Crash – Friday at 7:53 a.m. police responded to North State Street at West Main Street for a report of a 66-year-old Waupun woman striking a parked vehicle. The woman’s car was towed due to the damage and no injuries were reported.

Damage to Property – Saturday at 8:33 a.m. police responded to the 400 block of East Main Street for a report of damage to a vehicle. The vehicle owner advised he already contacted the suspect, a 23-year-old Waupun man who advised he would pay for the damages.

Traffic Stop – Saturday at 1:50 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at Moore Street. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was cited for operating after suspension.

Traffic Stop – Monday at 6:28 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at North Madison Street. A 49-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license.

Crash – Wednesday at 3:12 p.m. police responded to South Grove Street at East Jefferson Street for a report of a three-vehicle crash. A 17-year-old Waupun juvenile was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign. A 66-year-old Waupun man was transported to a local hospital for possible injuries. Two vehicles were towed from the scene.