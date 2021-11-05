Waupun Police Beat 10-29 to 11-4, 2021

Crash – Friday at 3:05pm, police responded to the 200 block of S Madison St for a report of a dump truck versus car crash. No injuries were reported and a crash report was completed.

Disturbance – Saturday at 10:55am, police responded to a residence in the 500 block of E Jefferson St for a report of a verbal disturbance. A 27 year old Waupun man was taken into custody on a Probation Hold. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.

Traffic Stop – Sunday at 1:51pm, police conducted a traffic stop on S Madison St at Libby St. A 46 year old Milwaukee woman was cited for Operating After Suspension and Speeding.

Traffic Stop – Sunday at 8:00pm, police conducted a traffic stop on Taylor St at N State St. A 19 year old Fox Lake man was cited for Operating After Suspension.

Crash – Monday at 4:36 p.m. police responded to the 500 block of South Madison Street for a report of a vehicle versus tree crash. No injuries were reported and a crash report was completed.

Suspicious Vehicle – Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. police made contact with a vehicle in the 800 block of County Park Road. A 16-year-old West Bend juvenile was cited for operating after suspension.

Traffic Stop – Thursday at 9:55 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on County Park Road at West Brown Street. A 29-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after suspension, speeding and operating without insurance.

