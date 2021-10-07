 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waupun Police Beat 1002 to 1005, 2021
0 Comments

Waupun Police Beat 1002 to 1005, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Disturbance – Saturday at 3:02 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 500 block of Maxon Street for a report of a man threatening family members and destroying property. Police made contact with a 19-year-old Waupun man and the man was removed from the residence for the night. No charges were pressed by the victims.

Drugs – Sunday at 1:03 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 151 at Highway 49. A 51-year-old Appleton man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Traffic Stop – Sunday at 2:02 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Beaver Dam Street at McKinley Street. A 35-year-old Randolph man was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license second offense.

Warrant – Sunday at 11:12 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Division Street. A 53-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody on a failure to appear warrant through Columbia County. The woman was also cited for violating Class D license restrictions. The woman was transported to the Dodge County Jail.

Welfare Check – Monday at 7:34 a.m. police responded to the 600 block of West Brown Street for a report of a subject experiencing mental health problems. Police made contact with a 29-year-old Waupun man and the man was voluntarily committed into a mental health facility.

Welfare Check – Monday at 8:24 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Franklin Street for a report of a subject experiencing mental health problems. Police made contact with a 58-year-old Waupun woman and the woman was voluntarily committed into a mental health facility.

Hit and Run Crash – Tuesday at 4:04 p.m. police responded to West Main Street at Brandon Street for a report of a hit and run crash. The suspect driver, a 23-year-old Portage man was located and cited for operating without a valid driver’s license, unsafe lane deviation and inattentive driving. A charge of hit and run property damage is being referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against the man.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts: Nukes could be 'very effective' against incoming asteroids

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News