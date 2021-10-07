Waupun Police Beat 1002 to 1005, 2021

Disturbance – Saturday at 3:02 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 500 block of Maxon Street for a report of a man threatening family members and destroying property. Police made contact with a 19-year-old Waupun man and the man was removed from the residence for the night. No charges were pressed by the victims.

Drugs – Sunday at 1:03 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 151 at Highway 49. A 51-year-old Appleton man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Traffic Stop – Sunday at 2:02 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Beaver Dam Street at McKinley Street. A 35-year-old Randolph man was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license second offense.

Warrant – Sunday at 11:12 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Division Street. A 53-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody on a failure to appear warrant through Columbia County. The woman was also cited for violating Class D license restrictions. The woman was transported to the Dodge County Jail.