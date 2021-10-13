Waupun Police Beat 1009 to 1011, 2021

Theft – Saturday at 10:04 a.m. police responded to a business in the 300 block of East Main Street for a report of theft. The business owner advised a mannequin was taken from the front entrance way of the business overnight.
Drugs – Sunday at 9:45 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at South Watertown Street for operating 61 mph in a 25 mph zone. A 19-year-old Milwaukee man advised he was test driving the vehicle. The man was cited for speeding and operating after revocation. The man advised he came to Waupun with his brother in another vehicle. The brother, a 17-year-old Milwaukee juvenile, was located with the vehicle in the 100 block of Gateway Dr. The investigation lead to a search of the second vehicle, which produced a stolen handgun, black tar heroin and marijuana. The 19-year-old man was taken into custody for obstructing and two counts of felony bail jumping. The 17-year-old was taken into custody for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of heroin, and possession of THC. Both subjects were transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Hit and Run – Sunday at 10:18 p.m. police responded to the first block of North Madison Street for a report of a hit-and-run crash. The victim vehicle was legally parked and the suspect vehicle, described as a blue Chevy Silverado, had previously been parked behind it.
Disturbance – Sunday a 10:33 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 800 block of Visser Avenue for a report of a physical disturbance. Battery and disorderly conduct charges are being referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against a 39-year-old Waupun woman.
Disturbance – Monday at 5:39 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Bly Street for a report of someone yelling in the hallway causing a disturbance. A 35-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody on a probation and parole hold and was transported to the Dodge County Jail. A 27-year-old Waupun woman was also taken into custody on a probation and parole hold. The woman was later released due to a medical emergency.