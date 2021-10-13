Waupun Police Beat 1009 to 1011, 2021

Drugs – Sunday at 9:45 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at South Watertown Street for operating 61 mph in a 25 mph zone. A 19-year-old Milwaukee man advised he was test driving the vehicle. The man was cited for speeding and operating after revocation. The man advised he came to Waupun with his brother in another vehicle. The brother, a 17-year-old Milwaukee juvenile, was located with the vehicle in the 100 block of Gateway Dr. The investigation lead to a search of the second vehicle, which produced a stolen handgun, black tar heroin and marijuana. The 19-year-old man was taken into custody for obstructing and two counts of felony bail jumping. The 17-year-old was taken into custody for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of heroin, and possession of THC. Both subjects were transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.