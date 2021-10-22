Waupun Police Beat 1018 to 1021, 2021

Crash – Monday at 7:38 a.m. police responded to Fox Lake Road at West Brown Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash. A 16-year-old Waupun juvenile was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign. No injuries were reported.

Warrants – Monday at 6:09 p.m. police responded to the police department lobby as a 38-year-old Waupun man wished to turn himself in for arrest warrants. The man had two warrants for contempt of court through Dodge County. The man was taken into custody and turned over to a Dodge County deputy.

Disturbance – Monday at 7:16 p.m. police responded to a living facility in the 600 block of South Madison Street for a report of a physical disturbance. Charges of disorderly conduct were referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against two residents, a 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman.

Warrants – Thursday at 2:54 a.m. police responded to the first block of West Lincoln Street for a report of an intoxicated subject walking through a parking lot and attempting to enter a vehicle. Police made contact with the subject, a 31-year-old Juneau man, and placed him into custody on two failure to appear warrants through Dodge County. The man was turned over to a Dodge County deputy.