Waupun Police Beat 1018 to 1021, 2021

Crash – Monday at 7:38 a.m. police responded to Fox Lake Road at West Brown Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash. A 16-year-old Waupun juvenile was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign. No injuries were reported.
Warrants – Monday at 6:09 p.m. police responded to the police department lobby as a 38-year-old Waupun man wished to turn himself in for arrest warrants. The man had two warrants for contempt of court through Dodge County. The man was taken into custody and turned over to a Dodge County deputy.
Disturbance – Monday at 7:16 p.m. police responded to a living facility in the 600 block of South Madison Street for a report of a physical disturbance. Charges of disorderly conduct were referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against two residents, a 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman.
Warrants – Thursday at 2:54 a.m. police responded to the first block of West Lincoln Street for a report of an intoxicated subject walking through a parking lot and attempting to enter a vehicle. Police made contact with the subject, a 31-year-old Juneau man, and placed him into custody on two failure to appear warrants through Dodge County. The man was turned over to a Dodge County deputy.
Disturbance – Thursday at 9:01 a.m. police responded to the 900 block of West Main Street for a report of a physical domestic disturbance that took place in a vehicle travelling on Highway 151 and at a residence in the 900 block of Wilcox Street. Police made contact with the a 26-year-old Waupun woman and are attempting to locate a 23-year-old Beaver Dam man for questioning.
Theft – Thursday at 6:23 p.m. police responded to a 400 block of South Watertown Street for a theft report. A Waupun juvenile advised while playing at a local park an unknown person took his backpack and computer.
Damage to Property – Thursday at 8:50 p.m. police responded to the 700 block of West Lincoln Street for a report of damage to a vehicle hood.