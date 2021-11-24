Waupun Police Beat 11-19 to 11-22, 2021

Welfare Check – Friday, Nov. 12, at 12:02 p.m. police responded to a residence in the first hundred block of Reids Drive for a report of a 17-year-old juvenile making suicidal comments. The juvenile was put in contact with a county crisis worker and was not taken into protective custody.

Bail Jumping – Saturday, Nov. 13, at 12:57 a.m. police were conducting a tavern check in the 400 block of East Main Street. A 40-year-old Waupun man was observed in the tavern prior to law enforcement learning of his open felony cases. The man left the bar as police returned. Police responded to his residence but the man would not comply and exit his residence. Three charges of felony bail jumping and one charge of disorderly conduct are being referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against the man.

Operating While Intoxicated – Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m. police responded to Rens Way at Fox lake Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported. A 62-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated and he was cited for failure to yield right of way. The man was released to a responsible party.