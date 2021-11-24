Waupun Police Beat 11-19 to 11-22, 2021

Welfare Check – Friday, Nov. 12, at 12:02 p.m. police responded to a residence in the first hundred block of Reids Drive for a report of a 17-year-old juvenile making suicidal comments. The juvenile was put in contact with a county crisis worker and was not taken into protective custody.
Bail Jumping – Saturday, Nov. 13, at 12:57 a.m. police were conducting a tavern check in the 400 block of East Main Street. A 40-year-old Waupun man was observed in the tavern prior to law enforcement learning of his open felony cases. The man left the bar as police returned. Police responded to his residence but the man would not comply and exit his residence. Three charges of felony bail jumping and one charge of disorderly conduct are being referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against the man.
Operating While Intoxicated – Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m. police responded to Rens Way at Fox lake Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported. A 62-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated and he was cited for failure to yield right of way. The man was released to a responsible party.
Welfare Check – Monday, Nov. 15, at 7:47 a.m. police responded to a residence in the first hundred block of Reids Drive for a report of an argument and suicidal comments being said. Police made contact with a 42-year-old Waupun woman who advised she was not suicidal. The woman was not placed into protective custody.
Welfare Check – Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 12:19 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Rock Avenue for a report of a man screaming and yelling. A 57-year-old Waupun man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Disturbance – Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7:23 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 900 block of West Brown Street for a report of a physical disturbance. A 28-year-old Beaver Dam man was taken into custody on a warrant through probation and parole, one charge of disorderly conduct, and one charge of battery. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.
Disturbance – Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 3:41 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Rock Avenue for a report of a man screaming and yelling. A 57-year-old Waupun man was cited for disorderly conduct.
Stolen Vehicle – Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 10:49 a.m. police responded to a business in the 900 block of West Main Street for a suspicious activity complaint. A 77-year-old Wisconsin Dells man attempted to trade in a vehicle while attempting to purchase another vehicle. When the vehicle was checked, it was listed as stolen out of St Louis, MO. The vehicle VIN tags had been altered from the original and the Wisconsin Dells man advised he purchased the vehicle in 2019 from a private party in Verona. The subject in Verona had purchased the vehicle in East St Louis in early 2019. The vehicle was ultimately returned to its original owner.
Disturbance – Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 4:03 p.m. police responded to a business in the first hundred block for a report of a man causing a disturbance. The man came to the business claiming the business stole $500 from him and he would not leave until he got his money back while causing a disturbance. The 46-year-old Waupun man was cited for disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle.
Traffic Stop – Friday, Nov. 19, at 12:17 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at Hillyer Street. A 17-year-old Waupun juvenile was cited for operating without a driver’s license and speeding.
Theft – Sunday, Nov. 21, at 5:44 p.m. police responded to a business in the 800 block of West Main Street for a theft of liquor complaint. It was reported that two juveniles came into the business and stole the liquor. The complaint is under investigation.
Disturbance – Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8:52 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 900 block of West Brown Street for verbal disturbance between a 37-year-old Waupun woman and a 44-year-old Waupun man. No citations or arrests were made.
Traffic Stop – Monday, Nov. 22, at 4:01 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Shaler Drive at East Lincoln Street. A 54-year-old Juneau woman was cited for operating after suspension. A 37-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody on a probation and parole warrant and was transported to the Dodge County Jail.