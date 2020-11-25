 Skip to main content
Waupun Police Beat 11-21 to 11-24, 2020
Auto Theft – Saturday at 12:21 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 800 block of Mayfair Street for a report of a stolen motorcycle. 

Damage to Property – Sunday at 1:24 p.m., police responded to a residence in the first block of Pluim Drive for a report of a vehicle being damaged. A charge of criminal damage to property was referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office against a 71-year-old Beaver Dam man.

Crash – Monday at 11:58 a.m. police responded to East Jefferson Street at South Madison Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash. A 72-year-old Kewaskum man was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign.

Missing Person – Monday at 10:22 p.m., police responded to a living facility in the 600 block of South Madison Street for a report of a missing resident. A 52-year-old Waupun woman was located by the Sheboygan Police Department and she was released to the living facility staff.

Disturbance – Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Monroe Street for a report of a disturbance and trespassing complaint. A 28-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody on charges of violating a probation and parole warrant, disorderly conduct-domestic related and resisting an officer. A 49-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct-domestic related. Both subjects were transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

