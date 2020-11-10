Waupun Police Beat 1105 to 1109, 2020

Search Warrant – Thursday at 8:24 a.m. Waupun Police Dept., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation responded to a residence in the 600 block of South Madison Street to serve a residential search warrant for an internet crimes against children investigation. A 35-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody and transported to the Dodge County Jail. The man was held on 15 counts of possession of child pornography.

Theft – Thursday at 12:42 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 500 block of South Madison Street for a report of stolen yard sculptures.

Warrants – Thursday at 1:01 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 1400 block of Flyway Drive for a warrant pickup. A 37-year-old Fond du Lac woman was taken into custody on two Fond du Lac County failure to appear dangerous drug warrants and a resisting officer warrant through Appleton. The woman was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail. A 35-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody on two Dodge County failure to appear warrants and a probation and parole warrant. The man was turned over to a Dodge County deputy for transport to jail.