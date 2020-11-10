Waupun Police Beat 1105 to 1109, 2020

Search Warrant – Thursday at 8:24 a.m. Waupun Police Dept., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation responded to a residence in the 600 block of South Madison Street to serve a residential search warrant for an internet crimes against children investigation. A 35-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody and transported to the Dodge County Jail. The man was held on 15 counts of possession of child pornography.
Theft – Thursday at 12:42 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 500 block of South Madison Street for a report of stolen yard sculptures.
Warrants – Thursday at 1:01 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 1400 block of Flyway Drive for a warrant pickup. A 37-year-old Fond du Lac woman was taken into custody on two Fond du Lac County failure to appear dangerous drug warrants and a resisting officer warrant through Appleton. The woman was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail. A 35-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody on two Dodge County failure to appear warrants and a probation and parole warrant. The man was turned over to a Dodge County deputy for transport to jail.
Pursuit – Thursday at 2:50 p.m., police responded to Fox Lake Road at West Jefferson Street to assist the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit that lead to the suspect vehicle crashing. The operator of the vehicle, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, fled from the scene on foot. Officers were able to apprehend him in the 700 block of Rock River Drive. The man was held on numerous charges through the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office including fleeing/eluding an officer. He was also wanted on a federal probation and parole warrant and he was held on a resisting an officer charge through the Waupun Police Department. The man was turned over to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Traffic Stop – Thursday at 11:57 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on South Drummond Street at Olmstead Street. A 21-year-old Waupun woman was cited for operating after suspension.
Drugs – Friday at 11:13 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 600 block of Morse Street for a report of non-responsive subject. Officers administered Narcan to a non-responsive 26-year-old Waupun woman. The woman was transported to a local medical facility and was later transported to the Dodge County Jail on a probation hold. A 33-year-old Oshkosh woman was taken into custody on a Fond du Lac County theft warrant and was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail. Possession of drug paraphernalia charges were referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against the Oshkosh woman.
Traffic Stop – Friday at 1:15 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Park Street. A 44-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after revocation.
Disturbance – Friday at 1:40 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 900 block of South Madison Street. A 32-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody on a probation and parole hold. The woman was transported to the Dodge County Jail.
Traffic Stop – Friday at 10:17 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Main Street. A 20-year-old Waupun woman was cited for operating after suspension.
Disturbance – Saturday at 1:28 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Fond du Lac Street for a domestic disturbance. Disorderly conduct charges were referred to the Fond du Lac County DA’s Office against a 22-year-old Waupun woman.
Traffic Stop – Saturday at 9:13 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on West Franklin Street at Zimmerman Avenue. A 19-year-old Beaver Dam woman was cited for operating after suspension.
OWI – Sunday at 8:46 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Main Street. A 34-year-old Beaver Dam man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated with minor passengers. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail. The man was also cited for speeding, operating without insurance, operating without a valid driver’s license and violating child safety restraint.
Missing Adult – Monday at 4:30 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 100 block of North State Street for a report of a 29-year-old Waupun woman missing since Nov. 3, 2020. Police located the woman on Tuesday at approximately 6:20 a.m.
Burglary – Monday at 6:11 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 600 block of South Madison Street for a report of a burglary to the residence where a safe and money were taken.
OWI – Monday at 9:21 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on South Watertown Street at Wilcox Street. A 28-year-old Ripon man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.
