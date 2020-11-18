 Skip to main content
Waupun Police Beat 1113 to 1117, 2020
Threats – Friday at 6:59 p.m., police responded to a business in the 900 block of East Main Street for a threat made by a customer to an employee. A 26-year-old Waupun woman was cited for disorderly conduct and was issued a no trespass order.

Crash – Monday at 2:10 p.m., police responded to Fond du Lac St at East Franklin Street for a two-vehicle crash. A 76-year-old Waupun man was cited for failure to yield right of way from a stop sign. No injuries were reported.

Disturbance – Tuesday at 4:52 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Main Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. A 26-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody for domestic disorderly conduct. The woman was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

