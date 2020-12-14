Waupun Police Beat 12-09 to 12-13, 2020

Crash – Wednesday at 1:55 p.m., police responded to South Watertown Street at Doty Street for a report of a hit-and-run crash. A 78-year-old Waupun man was cited for failure to notify police of a crash and a reportable crash report was completed. No injuries were reported.

Crash – Thursday at 12:08 p.m., police responded to Carrington Street at East Main Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and a reportable crash report was completed.

Crash – Friday at 8:34 a.m., police responded to the first hundred block of East Main Street for a report of a vehicle versus light pole crash. A 49-year-old Cudahy man was cited for improper turn into a driveway. No injuries were reported and reportable crash report was completed.

Warrant – Friday at 7:14 p.m. police responded to a residence in the first hundred block of North Madison Street for a warrant pickup. A 38-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody on a probation and parole warrant. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.