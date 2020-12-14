Waupun Police Beat 12-09 to 12-13, 2020

Crash – Wednesday at 1:55 p.m., police responded to South Watertown Street at Doty Street for a report of a hit-and-run crash. A 78-year-old Waupun man was cited for failure to notify police of a crash and a reportable crash report was completed. No injuries were reported.
Crash – Thursday at 12:08 p.m., police responded to Carrington Street at East Main Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and a reportable crash report was completed.
Crash – Friday at 8:34 a.m., police responded to the first hundred block of East Main Street for a report of a vehicle versus light pole crash. A 49-year-old Cudahy man was cited for improper turn into a driveway. No injuries were reported and reportable crash report was completed.
Warrant – Friday at 7:14 p.m. police responded to a residence in the first hundred block of North Madison Street for a warrant pickup. A 38-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody on a probation and parole warrant. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.
Disturbance – Saturday at 12:42 a.m., police responded to a residence in the first block of Pluim Drive for a report of a physical disturbance. A 37-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody on charges of disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Crash – Saturday at 12:51 p.m., police responded to Fox lake Road at Verhage Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and a reportable crash report was completed.
Traffic Stop – Sunday at 1:38 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Brown Street at Fox Lake Road. A 27-year-old Menasha man was cited for operating after suspension and operating without insurance.
Disturbance – Sunday at 7:09 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 800 block of Visser Avenue for a report of a family fight. Officers learned the fight was a verbal argument and the family members were separated.
