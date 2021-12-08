Waupun Police Beat 12-4 to 12-7, 2021

Warrant – Friday at 10:39 a.m. police responded to first hundred block of Gateway Drive for a warrant pickup. A 33-year-old Mauston man was taken into custody on a probation and parole warrant and a failure to appear warrant through Monroe County. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Theft – Friday at 3:39 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Fond du Lac Street for a theft report of video games accessories.
Welfare Check – Saturday at 6:07 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Franklin Street for a report of a 62-year-old Waupun man making suicidal comments. The man voluntarily committed himself.
Traffic Stop – Saturday at 10:36 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Main Street. A 19-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after suspension.
Traffic Stop – Saturday at 4:21 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at South Grove Street. A 29-year-old Markesan man was cited for operating after suspension and failure to follow indicated turn.
Welfare Check – Saturday at 5:41 p.m. police responded to the 1100 block of West Main Street for a report of an unstable subject. A 45-year-old Madison man voluntarily committed himself.
Operating While Intoxicated – Sunday at 1:12 a.m. police responded to the first hundred block of North Division Street for a report of a vehicle crashing into a park car. A 19-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated. The man was also cited for inattentive driving and was later released to a responsible party.
Disorderly Conduct – Monday at 3:29 p.m. police responded to East Lincoln Street at South Watertown Street for a report of a physical fight. A 13-year-old Waupun juvenile was cited for disorderly conduct.
Welfare Check – Tuesday at 12:22 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Jefferson Street for a report of a suicidal subject. An 18-year-old Waupun woman was placed into protective custody and later transported to a mental health facility.