Waupun Police Beat 12-4 to 12-7, 2021

Warrant – Friday at 10:39 a.m. police responded to first hundred block of Gateway Drive for a warrant pickup. A 33-year-old Mauston man was taken into custody on a probation and parole warrant and a failure to appear warrant through Monroe County. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Theft – Friday at 3:39 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Fond du Lac Street for a theft report of video games accessories.

Welfare Check – Saturday at 6:07 a.m. police responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Franklin Street for a report of a 62-year-old Waupun man making suicidal comments. The man voluntarily committed himself.

Traffic Stop – Saturday at 10:36 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Main Street. A 19-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after suspension.

Traffic Stop – Saturday at 4:21 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at South Grove Street. A 29-year-old Markesan man was cited for operating after suspension and failure to follow indicated turn.