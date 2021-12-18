Waupun Police Beat 12-8 to 12-13, 2021

Theft – Dec. 8 at 3:56 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of West Main Street for a vehicle entry complaint. Tools, ammo, and other firearm accessories were said to be taken from the vehicle.

Warrant – Dec. 10 at 7:17 p.m., police responded to the first block of South State Street for a warrant pickup. A 58-year-old Lodi man was taken into custody on three failure to appear warrants through Columbia County. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.

Bail Jumping – Monday at 5:47 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of West Brown Street for a report of an intoxicated subject. A 57-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for violating his conditions of bond. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail and held on a bail jumping charge.

Theft – Monday at 11:32 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of West Lincoln Street for a report of three packages taken from the mail room area.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.