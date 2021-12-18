 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waupun Police Beat 12-8 to 12-13, 2021
0 Comments

Waupun Police Beat 12-8 to 12-13, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Theft – Dec. 8 at 3:56 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of West Main Street for a vehicle entry complaint. Tools, ammo, and other firearm accessories were said to be taken from the vehicle. 

Warrant –  Dec. 10 at 7:17 p.m., police responded to the first block of South State Street for a warrant pickup. A 58-year-old Lodi man was taken into custody on three failure to appear warrants through Columbia County. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.

Bail Jumping – Monday at 5:47 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of West Brown Street for a report of an intoxicated subject. A 57-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for violating his conditions of bond. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail and held on a bail jumping charge.

Theft – Monday at 11:32 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of West Lincoln Street for a report of three packages taken from the mail room area.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Heckendorfs lost their son, Bryce, to Krabbe Disease

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News