Waupun Police Beat 1206 to 1208, 2020

Drugs – Friday at 1:24 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at North Division Street. A 20-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license, possession of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Crash – Friday at 12:37 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on East Jefferson Street at South Drummond Street. A 30-year-old New Berlin man was cited for failure to stop causing injury. A 20-year-old Waupun woman was cited for operating without insurance. The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital.
Crash – Friday at 4:43 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on South Watertown Street at East Jefferson Street. A 57-year-old Waupun man was cited for inattentive driving and a driver condition report was referred to the Department of Transportation.
Warrant – Saturday at 9:17 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of West Main Street for a warrant pickup. A 20-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody on a Fond du Lac County contempt of court warrant and three contempt of court warrants through the Fox Point Police Department.
OWI – Sunday at 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of North Madison Street for a hit and run crash. Police located the suspect vehicle in the 400 block of East Spring Street and conducted a traffic stop. A 49-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated third offense. The man was also cited for open intoxicants, and failure to report an accident. The man was released to a responsible party.
Welfare Check – Monday at 5:13 p.m., police responded to East Lincoln Street at South Madison Street for a report of a woman screaming and yelling. Police made contact with a 20-year-old Waupun woman and returned her to a living facility in the 600 block of South Madison Street. Police later returned to the living facility as the woman was suicidal. The woman was placed into protective custody and was transported to a mental health facility.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.