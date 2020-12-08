Waupun Police Beat 1206 to 1208, 2020

Drugs – Friday at 1:24 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at North Division Street. A 20-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license, possession of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Crash – Friday at 12:37 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on East Jefferson Street at South Drummond Street. A 30-year-old New Berlin man was cited for failure to stop causing injury. A 20-year-old Waupun woman was cited for operating without insurance. The woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Crash – Friday at 4:43 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on South Watertown Street at East Jefferson Street. A 57-year-old Waupun man was cited for inattentive driving and a driver condition report was referred to the Department of Transportation.

Warrant – Saturday at 9:17 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of West Main Street for a warrant pickup. A 20-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody on a Fond du Lac County contempt of court warrant and three contempt of court warrants through the Fox Point Police Department.