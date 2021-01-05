Waupun Police Beat 1230 to 0104, 2021

Disturbance – Wednesday at 12:16 a.m., police responded to a business in the 400 block of East Main Street for a report of a fight in progress. A 22-year-old Waupun man and a 47-year-old Waupun man were both issued disorderly conduct citations.
Disturbance – Wednesday at 11:51 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of East Main Street for a report of a possible fight. Bail Jumping charges are being referred to the Dodge County DA’s Office against a 25-year-old Waupun man.
Crash – Thursday at 3:26 p.m., police responded to a parking lot in the 100 block of Gateway Drive for a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and a report was completed.
Crash – Thursday at 4:56 p.m., police responded to South Drummond Street at East Main Street for a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and a report was completed.
Traffic Stop – Thursday at 5:22 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Wilcox Street at Young Street. A 23-year-old Fond du Lac man was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license.
Disturbance – Friday at 2:15 a.m., police conducted a subject stop on South Madison Street at Doty Street. An intoxicated 21-year-old Waupun woman and an intoxicated 42-year-old Waupun woman were arguing in the middle of the road. The subjects were separated for the night.
Juvenile – Friday at 9:41 a.m., police responded to East Main Street at Carrington Street for a report of a found child. Police located the parents and turned the child over to them.
Intoxicated Subject – Saturday at 6:19 p.m., police responded to a business in the 600 block of East Main Street for a report of an intoxicated subject causing a disturbance. A 44-year-old Waupun man was transported to his residence.
Crash – Sunday at 1:58 p.m., police responded to East Main Street at Shaler Drive for a two-vehicle crash. A 19-year-old Waupun man was cited for inattentive driving, operating without insurance and permittee operating without an instructor. No injuries were reported and a crash report was completed.
Check Welfare – Sunday at 8:59 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Jefferson Street for a report of a suicidal juvenile. Dodge County Crisis was contacted and a safety plan was put in place.
Crash – Monday at 2:10 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Rock River Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle crash. A 19-year-old Waupun man was cited for failure to maintain control. Minor injuries were reported by the man and a crash report was completed.
Crash – Monday at 6:43 p.m., police responded to East Jefferson Street at South Madison Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and a crash report was completed.