Waupun Police Beat 1230 to 0104, 2021

Juvenile – Friday at 9:41 a.m., police responded to East Main Street at Carrington Street for a report of a found child. Police located the parents and turned the child over to them.

Intoxicated Subject – Saturday at 6:19 p.m., police responded to a business in the 600 block of East Main Street for a report of an intoxicated subject causing a disturbance. A 44-year-old Waupun man was transported to his residence.

Crash – Sunday at 1:58 p.m., police responded to East Main Street at Shaler Drive for a two-vehicle crash. A 19-year-old Waupun man was cited for inattentive driving, operating without insurance and permittee operating without an instructor. No injuries were reported and a crash report was completed.

Check Welfare – Sunday at 8:59 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Jefferson Street for a report of a suicidal juvenile. Dodge County Crisis was contacted and a safety plan was put in place.

Crash – Monday at 2:10 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Rock River Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle crash. A 19-year-old Waupun man was cited for failure to maintain control. Minor injuries were reported by the man and a crash report was completed.

Crash – Monday at 6:43 p.m., police responded to East Jefferson Street at South Madison Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and a crash report was completed.

