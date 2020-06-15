Waupun Police Beat June 6 to June 8, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Check Welfare – Monday at 12:36 a.m. police responded to Waupun Memorial Hospital for an overdose report. Police made contact with a 17-year-old Waupun juvenile and a safety plan was put in place by Dodge County Crisis.

Disturbance – Tuesday at 4:52 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 100 block of South Madison Street for a report of a 59-year-old Waupun man being argumentative and intoxicated. The roommates agreed to avoid the man for the evening and no violations of law were reported.

Traffic Stop – Thursday at 9:32 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Shaler Drive. A 40-year-old Waupun woman was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license and excessive speed.

Check Welfare – Thursday at 6:57 p.m. police met with a complainant at the police department for a report of a possible suicidal 18-year-old Waupun man. Police located the vehicle the man was operating and conducted a traffic stop on East Brown Street at South Forrest Street. The man was not suicidal. The man was cited for possession of controlled substances and underage possession of alcohol. The vehicle was released to the registered owner.

