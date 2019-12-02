Traffic Stop – Wednesday at 9:03 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at Highway 151. A 28-year-old Shorewood woman was cited for operating after suspension.
Disturbance – Thursday at 11:07 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of East Spring Street for a disturbance that occurred the prior day. An 18-year-old Waupun woman was cited for disorderly conduct for striking a 17-year-old juvenile.
Traffic Stop – Thursday at 12:49 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Beaver Dam Street at Grandview Avenue. A 42-year-old Fond du Lac man was cited for operating without a valid driver’s license.
Traffic Stop – Thursday at 7:19 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at Moore Street. A 16-year-old Waupun juvenile was cited for operating after suspension.
Threat – Friday at 1:21 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 700 block of East Main Street for a phone text threats complaint. A 53-year-old Waupun man was advised to cease contact with the victim.
Hit and Run – Friday at 1:23 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of West Main Street for a report of a hit-and-run crash causing minor damage.
Traffic Stop – Saturday at 1:55 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Fond du Lac St at Gateway Drive. A 24-year-old Fond du Lac man was cited for operating after revocation. The man was taken into custody for felony bail jumping and was transported to Fond du Lac County Jail.
Disturbance – Saturday at 3:10 a.m,. police responded to a residence in the first block of Pluim Drive for a disturbance. A 20-year-old Waupun woman was cited for disorderly conduct. A 21-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for possession of drug paraphernalia and was transported to Fond du Lac County Jail.
