Traffic Stop – Friday at 1:25 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on South Watertown Street at Shaler Drive. A 43-year-old Appleton woman was cited for operating after revocation.
Disturbance – Saturday at 1:22 a.m. police responded to a residence in the first block of Young Street for a verbal argument and disturbance. A 47-year-old intoxicated Waupun man was taken into custody on a Dodge County contempt of court warrant. The man was transported to Dodge County Jail.
OWI – Saturday at 6:26 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Fond du Lac Street at North Grove Street. A 35-year-old Fond du Lac man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated – first offense. The man was released to a responsible party.
Disturbance – Sunday at 5:11 a.m. police responded to a motel in the first block of South State Street for a report of a man screaming and causing damage to the motel room. A 33-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping. The man was transported to Dodge County Jail.
Disturbance – Sunday at 12:47 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 900 block of West Jefferson Street for a report of an out-of-control juvenile. The investigative report was forwarded to Dodge County Social Services.
Theft – Sunday at 3:35 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 100 block of South Harris Street for a report of a walker being stolen.
Drugs – Monday at 4:28 p.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at Fond du Lac Street. A 31-year-old Wauwatosa woman was taken into custody for felony possession with intent to deliver THC. The woman was transported to Fond du Lac County Jail. A 40-year-old Milwaukee woman was cited for operating after suspension.
