Disturbance – Wednesday at 7:50 p.m. police responded to a business in the 600 block of East Main Street for a report of customers causing a disturbance. Police made contact with the five subjects who were causing the disturbance. A 37-year-old Waterloo man was taken into custody on a probation hold, cited for operating after revocation, and was transported to the Dodge County Jail. A 56-year-old Beaver Dam woman was taken into custody on a probation and parole warrant and was transported to the Dodge County Jail. A 38-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody on a probation and parole warrant and was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail. Obstruction charges will be referred to the Fond du Lac County DA’s Office on all three subjects.
Traffic Stop – Thursday at 4:07 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Fox Lake Road at West Brown Street. A 31-year-old Mayville woman was cited for operating after suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Counterfeit – Thursday at 2:06 p.m. police responded to a financial institution in the 800 block of West Main Street for a report of a counterfeit $100 bill being deposited by a business. The bill was passed at a business in the 100 block of Shaler Drive on Wednesday.
Warrant – Thursday at 5:54 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 100 block of South Madison Street for a warrant pickup. A 37-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody on a probation and parole warrant. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail.
