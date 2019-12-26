Waupun Police Beat 1220 to 1224, 2019

Intoxicated Person -- Friday at 3:19 a.m., police responded to an intoxicated male at East Main and Watertown streets.
Theft -- Friday at 7:14 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of East Lincoln Street for a theft.
Disorderly Conduct -- Friday at 7:15 a.m., police responded for a disorderly conduct complaint in the 800 block of East Lincoln Street.
Traffic Accident -- Friday at 9:43 a.m., police responded to a traffic accident in the first block of Fond du Lac Street. A state accident report was filled out.
Suspicious Activity -- Saturday at 4:15 a.m., police responded to a suspected break-in to a residence. When police arrived a male party was taken into custody for domestic related disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, threats to law enforcement officer and bail jumping. The subject was taken to the Dodge County Detention Facility.
Traffic Accident -- Saturday at 9:31 a.m., police responded to a traffic accident in the 200 block of Johnson Street.
Disorderly Conduct -- Sunday at 2:21 p.m., in the area of East Lincoln and South Drummond streets a person came into the roadway and kicked a vehicle.
Disorderly Conduct -- Sunday at 2:59 p.m., police responded to a dancing male in the 800 block of West Main Street. A dancing male was arrested for felony bail jumping and possession of cocaine.
Fleeing -- Sunday at 6:43 p.m., police were involved in a chase with an ATV in the area of North Watertown and Fond du Lac streets. A subject was stopped and was issued a citation for fleeing from an officer and several DNR citations.]
Alarm -- Monday at 12:16 a.m., police responded to an alarm in the 600 block of East Main Street. No problems were found.
Hit and Run -- Monday police responded to a hit-and-run accident. A vehicle struck by a tractor. Later the tractor operator and tractor were located.
K-9 -- Tuesday at 12:27, Waupun's K-9 officer was asked to assist the Dodge County Sheriff Department in Hustisford to help locate a suspect.
Child Neglect -- Tuesday at 1:45 a.m., police responded to the 400 block of West Main Street in reference to children being home alone while parents worked. A four-year-old and a two-year-old were found at the home.
Theft -- Tuesday at 8:24 a.m., police responded to a complaint of a theft of a three-foot welcome sign in 300 block of Fond du Lac Street.
Fraud -- Tuesday at 9:27 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Claggett Avenue in reference to two checks that had been cashed on the victim’s account.
Traffic Accident -- Tuesday at 2:10 p.m., police responded to a traffic accident at West Brown Street and Fox Lake Road. A driver was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign.