Waupun Police Beat 1220 to 1224, 2019

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Disorderly Conduct -- Sunday at 2:59 p.m., police responded to a dancing male in the 800 block of West Main Street. A dancing male was arrested for felony bail jumping and possession of cocaine.

Fleeing -- Sunday at 6:43 p.m., police were involved in a chase with an ATV in the area of North Watertown and Fond du Lac streets. A subject was stopped and was issued a citation for fleeing from an officer and several DNR citations.]

Alarm -- Monday at 12:16 a.m., police responded to an alarm in the 600 block of East Main Street. No problems were found.

Hit and Run -- Monday police responded to a hit-and-run accident. A vehicle struck by a tractor. Later the tractor operator and tractor were located.

K-9 -- Tuesday at 12:27, Waupun's K-9 officer was asked to assist the Dodge County Sheriff Department in Hustisford to help locate a suspect.

Child Neglect -- Tuesday at 1:45 a.m., police responded to the 400 block of West Main Street in reference to children being home alone while parents worked. A four-year-old and a two-year-old were found at the home.