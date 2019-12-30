Waupun Police Beat 1227 to 1229, 2019

Traffic Accident -- Friday at 5:33 p.m., police responded to a traffic accident at East Main and North Watertown streets.
Traffic Stop -- Friday at 8:05 p.m., an officer made a traffic stop at East Brown and South Forest streets. A citation for permitting operation without a valid instructional permit was issued.
Traffic Stop -- Saturday at 7:29 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at Jackson and North Forest streets. An officer issued the driver a citation for operating while suspended.
Domestic Incident -- Sunday at 1:15 a.m., police responded to the 1100 block of Rock Avenue in reference to an altercation between a male and a female. The female was taken into custody and was taken to the Fond du Lac County Detention Facility. A charge will be issued for domestic-related disorderly conduct.
Warrant -- Sunday at 12:07 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of East Main Street to assist the Green Bay Police Department in picking up a person on their warrant. The party was located, taken into custody and taken to the Fond du Lac County Detention Facility.
Pursuit -- Sunday at 7:52 p.m., police stopped a vehicle after a pursuit. The occupant of the vehicle was arrested for fleeing, possession of cocaine and felony possession of THC. The subject was taken to the Dodge County Detention Facility.
Domestic Incident -- Sunday at 10:47 p.m., police responded to the first block of Gateway Drive for a complaint of two to four males fighting. One male was arrested on a domestic incident charge and was taken to the Fond du Lac County Detention Facility.