Waupun Police Beat 1227 to 1229, 2019

Traffic Accident -- Friday at 5:33 p.m., police responded to a traffic accident at East Main and North Watertown streets.

Traffic Stop -- Friday at 8:05 p.m., an officer made a traffic stop at East Brown and South Forest streets. A citation for permitting operation without a valid instructional permit was issued.

Traffic Stop -- Saturday at 7:29 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle at Jackson and North Forest streets. An officer issued the driver a citation for operating while suspended.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Domestic Incident -- Sunday at 1:15 a.m., police responded to the 1100 block of Rock Avenue in reference to an altercation between a male and a female. The female was taken into custody and was taken to the Fond du Lac County Detention Facility. A charge will be issued for domestic-related disorderly conduct.

Warrant -- Sunday at 12:07 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of East Main Street to assist the Green Bay Police Department in picking up a person on their warrant. The party was located, taken into custody and taken to the Fond du Lac County Detention Facility.