Crash – Friday at 10:50 a.m., police responded to West Main Street at Fox Lake Road for a two-vehicle crash. A 74-year-old Waupun woman was cited for inattentive driving.
Operating While Intoxicated – Friday at 10:58 a.m., police responded to East Main Street at North Watertown Street for a two-vehicle crash. A 55-year-old Indiana woman was taken into custody for OWI first offense. The woman was released to a responsible party.
Traffic Stop – Friday at 9:59 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on West Jefferson Street at South Division Street. A 37-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after suspension.
Threats – Friday at 11:14 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Fond du Lac Street for a threat complaint. The suspect, a 50-year-old Oshkosh man, was later located by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and was transported to the Dodge County Jail on a probation and parole hold. Charges of disorderly conduct and harassment are being referred to the Fond du Lac DA’s Office against the man.
Drugs – Saturday at 12:26 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of West Lincoln Street for a suspicious vehicle. A 35-year-old Ripon man was taken into custody on a failure to appear warrant through Waukesha County. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail and was issued a citation for possession of controlled substances. A 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Intoxicated Subect – Saturday at 3:34 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of South Madison Street for a report of a man who had passed out in a vehicle. An 18-year-old Waupun man was cited for underage alcohol consumption and was released to a responsible party.
Traffic Stop – Saturday at 7:27 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Rens Way at Fox Lake Road. A 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was cited for operating after suspension.
Traffic Stop – Sunday at 9:09 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on North Grove Street at Roosevelt Street. A 43-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after suspension.
Traffic Stop – Sunday at 10:19 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at North Watertown Street. A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was cited for operating after suspension and operating without insurance.
Operating While Intoxicated – Monday at 2:35 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Brown Street at South Mill Street. A 35-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated third offense. The woman was also cited for operating after suspension and operating without insurance. The woman was released to a responsible party.
Traffic Stop – Monday at 9:14 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the first hundred block of East Main Street. A 46-year-old Richfield man was cited for operating after revocation.
Traffic Stop – Monday at 5:29 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Gateway Drive at Kelly Avenue. A 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was cited for operating after suspension.
Fraud – Monday at 7:23 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Taylor Street for a fraud complaint. A 33-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for bail jumping and was transported to the Fond du lac County Jail.
Intoxicated Subject – Tuesday at 4:15 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of East Main Street for a report of an intoxicated subject. A 43-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and discharging bodily fluids on law enforcement. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Intoxicated Subject – Wednesday at 3:12 p.m., police responded to West Franklin Street at North Division Street for a report of an intoxicated subject. A 44-year-old Waupun man was placed into protective custody and was transported to a detox facility. Bail jumping charges are also be referred to the Fond du Lac DA’s Office against the man.
Check Welfare – Wednesday at 4:57 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Fond du Lac Street for a report of a suicidal subject. A 69-year-old Waupun woman was placed into protective custody and was transported to a mental health facility.
Warrant – Wednesday at 11:04 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at Fond du Lac Street. A 24-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody on a Wood County contempt of court warrant. The man posted bond and was released. The man was also cited for operating after suspension.
