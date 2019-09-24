House fire — Thursday at 12:37 a.m. police, Waupun Fire, and LifeStar EMS responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Bly Street. Upon arrival officers were able to retrieve two dogs from the residence. Both dogs had to be resuscitated by officers and EMS. The dogs were later transported to a veterinary hospital. Fire personnel knocked the fire down within 30 minutes.
Crash — Thursday at 5:29 p.m. police responded to Mayfair Street at South Watertown Street for a two-vehicle crash. A 77-year-old Waupun woman was cited for failure to maintain control and a driver evaluation was sent to DOT.
Intoxicated subject — Friday at 1:53 a.m. police conducted a foot patrol in the 300 block of East Main Street when an officer was informed of an intoxicated male subject making a bartender uncomfortable. Police made contact with an intoxicated 38-year-old Waupun man who was currently on probation and violating alcohol consumption rules. The man was taken into custody for this violation and also a probation warrant. The man was later transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail. Additional charges of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer are being referred to the Dodge County District Attorney's Office.
Burglary — Friday at 6:12 a.m. police responded to a business in the 100 block of Shaler Drive for a burglary complaint.
Warrant — Friday at 2:09 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 100 block of South Madison Street for a warrant pickup. A 37-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for a probation warrant and was transported to the Dodge County Jail.
Warrant — Friday at 3:37 p.m. police responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Main Street for a warrant pickup. A 50-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for a body only warrant through Fond du Lac County. The man was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
Traffic stop — Saturday at 1:23 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street at Zimmerman Avenue. A 28-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated first offense. The man was released to a responsible party.
Traffic stop — Saturday at 8:11 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street at Moore Street. A 33-year-old Waupun man was cited for operating after suspension, operating without insurance and non-registration of a motor vehicle.
Disturbance — Monday at 7:53 p.m. police responded to a residence in the first block of Pluim Drive for a report of a physical disturbance. A 57-year-old Waupun woman was taken into custody for battery and disorderly conduct. The woman was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail.
