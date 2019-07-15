Crash – Friday at 4:58 p.m., police responded to North Watertown Street at East Franklin Street for a report of a motorcycle versus car crash. A 20-year-old Waupun man was transported to a medical facility for serious injuries.
Threats – Friday at 7:58 p.m., police responded to a residence in the first block of West Franklin Street for a report of a disturbance and threats complaint. Disorderly conduct, harassment, trespass to dwelling and unlawful use of a computer or phone are being referred to the Fond du Lac County DA’s Office against a 35-year-old Waupun man.
High Speed Pursuit – Friday at 10:24 p.m. police attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Highway 151 at Highway 49. A 31-year-old Marshall man initially pulled over, but then took off and led police on a pursuit. The vehicle was spiked near Beaver Dam and the operator was taken into custody on Highway 151 at Highway 33. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail and held on charges of felony fleeing an officer, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
Disturbance – Saturday at 9:15 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of South State Street for a physical domestic disturbance. A 49-year-old Waupun man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and was transported to the Dodge County Jail.
Domestic Abuse Order – Sunday at 10:45 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 200 block of South State Street for a report of domestic abuse -- 72-hour no contact violation. A 49-year-old Waupun man was located in the city of Waupun and was taken into custody. The man was transported to the Dodge County Jail for this offense.
Intoxicated Subject – Sunday at 1:31 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 400 block of Jackson Street for a report of a man harassing their dog and then passing out on the front yard. A 44-year-old Waupun man was transported to the hospital and was admitted. Three counts of bail jumping are being referred to the Fond du Lac County DA’s Office.
