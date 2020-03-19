Waupun Police Beat 0313 to 0318, 2020

Crash – Friday at 3:39 a.m., police responded to Shaler Drive at Maple View Drive for a report of mailboxes being damaged. No vehicle was present when police arrived.
Theft – Friday at 8:20 a.m., police took a theft of medication complaint in the police department lobby that occurred at a residence in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
Emergency Detention – Friday at 4:27 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Rock Avenue for a report of a woman in mental health crisis. A 39-year-old Waupun woman was placed into protective custody and transported to a mental health facility.
Operating While Intoxicated – Saturday at 1:36 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of South Watertown Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash. A 28-year-old Waupun man crashed his vehicle into a parked vehicle. The man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated second offense and was cited for unsafe lane deviation. The man was later released to a responsible party.
Welfare Check – Sunday at 12:46 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Rock Avenue for a suicidal 18-year-old Ripon woman. A safety plan was put in place and the woman was released to a responsible party.
Intoxicated Subject – Monday at 12:15 a.m., police conducted a subject stop on East Main Street at North Grove Street. An intoxicated 62-year-old Waupun man was escorted to his residence.
Theft – Monday at 7:31 a.m., police responded to a business in the 800 block of West Main Street for a theft of a phone charger and alcoholic beverages complaint. An 18-year-old Waupun woman was cited for shoplifting.
Disturbance – Tuesday at 10:36 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 900 block of West Jefferson Street for physical disturbance. A 21-year-old Waupun advised a 29-year-old Beaver Dam man assaulted her. The man left the scene prior to officers responding.
Damage to Property – Wednesday at 9:13 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 400 block of West Jefferson Street for a damage to a vehicle complaint.