Waupun Police Beat 0313 to 0318, 2020

Crash – Friday at 3:39 a.m., police responded to Shaler Drive at Maple View Drive for a report of mailboxes being damaged. No vehicle was present when police arrived.

Theft – Friday at 8:20 a.m., police took a theft of medication complaint in the police department lobby that occurred at a residence in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.

Emergency Detention – Friday at 4:27 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Rock Avenue for a report of a woman in mental health crisis. A 39-year-old Waupun woman was placed into protective custody and transported to a mental health facility.

Operating While Intoxicated – Saturday at 1:36 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of South Watertown Street for a report of a two-vehicle crash. A 28-year-old Waupun man crashed his vehicle into a parked vehicle. The man was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated second offense and was cited for unsafe lane deviation. The man was later released to a responsible party.

Welfare Check – Sunday at 12:46 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Rock Avenue for a suicidal 18-year-old Ripon woman. A safety plan was put in place and the woman was released to a responsible party.