Fraud – Monday at 3:30 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 700 block of East Jefferson Street for a theft of a bank card and fraudulent use of the card.
Crash – Tuesday at 7:50 a.m., police responded to Brandon Street at West Franklin Street for a two-vehicle crash. A 50-year-old Waupun woman was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign. No injuries were reported.
Disturbance – Wednesday at 5:50 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 100 block of Pleasant Avenue for a report of a physical domestic disturbance. A 34-year-old Markesan woman was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and was transported to Dodge County Jail.
